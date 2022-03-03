Watch the emotional reunion of Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his wife Peta Murgatroyd after he returns home from his ‘traumatizing’ experience in Ukraine

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for G’Day USA

“Dancing with the Stars” alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy is officially back in the United States.

On Wednesday night, Entertainment Tonight captured a video of the moment he reunited with his wife.

In the video, he and Peta Murgatroyd share two long embraces in LAX airport.

After two tense weeks spent documenting the Russian invasion in Ukraine from downtown Kyiv, “Dancing with the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy has made it safely back to the United States.

The professional dancer reunited with his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday night.

Paparazzi and news outlets, including Entertainment Tonight (ET), were there documenting the emotional moment.

In a video shared by ET on Twitter, you can see Chmerkovskiy arriving to the baggage area of the airport and go straight to his wife. The couple embrace for a long moment, and after separating Chmerkovskiy pulls her in for a second hug and a kiss.

When asked for a statement on how he was feeling, the professional dancer and judge had few words.

“I just don’t want to resent peace somewhere else because of what I just saw. That’s the reality,” he told ET. “I don’t know really what to say right this second.”

Chmerkovskiy, who was born in Ukraine but immigrated to the US in the 90s, had been in the country working as a judge for their version of “Dancing with the Stars.” He was staying in downtown Kyiv when the Russian invasion began, and had kept Instagram followers up-to-date with video messages throughout his journey back home to the US, which included an arrest and a “traumatizing” train ride out of the country.