WATCH: Louisiana Walmart Shelves Are Already Barren Ahead Of Isaac

Earlier today, Louisiana resident and YouTube user cdltpx uploaded a video showing the state of a local Walmart in the days before Tropical Storm Isaac is set to hit the Gulf Coast.



“Isaac is a long way from land fall when I took this video. I get home and upload around 6:30. This is the shelves [sic] in the supermarket and the masses have yet to hear the news that the storm track has been predicted to make land fall where the eye centre shall pass directly over this store.”

The video is 11 minutes long, but it’s worth clicking around to see what items have been picked clean (chewy bars, canned foods, toilet paper) and which haven’t (laundry detergent, refrigerated foods).

<

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.