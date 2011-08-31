Watch Live TV On Your iPad With This Dongle From Elgato

Photo: Enagdget

We like this — Elgato is releasing a special dongle that works in conjunction with an app that will let users watch live TV on their iPads.Apple has yet to release a TV tuner, so Elgato identified a need and filled it.



The dongle connects to your iPad’s bottom port to pull broadcasts from the air, making sure you’ll always be up to date on the most recent “CSI” episode.

The app is free, but the extra hardware is currently retailing for €100.

Still interested? Check out the details here >

