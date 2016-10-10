LIVE: The 2nd US presidential debate

No handshake today. Picture: Getty Images

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will face off Sunday night in the second of three presidential debates before Election Day on November 8.

The debate will be a town hall-style affair. Half of the questions will be posed by pre-selected, uncommitted voters and the other half by the debate’s moderators, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and ABC’s chief global affairs correspondent, Martha Raddatz. Clinton and Trump will each have two minutes to respond.

The first presidential debate on September 26 drew a record 84 million viewers across multiple networks, including NBC, CNN, and Fox. This debate may break that record, given the uproar over Trump’s lewd comments about women caught on a hot mic in 2005 and controversy over leaked emails appearing to show transcripts of Hillary Clinton’s paid speeches on Wall Street.

Trump released a video late Friday night apologizing for the comments, which led dozens of Republicans to withdraw their support for him over the weekend. Trump implied in the tape that he intended to “discuss” Bill Clinton’s sex scandals and Hillary Clinton’s role in discrediting the women involved.

Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta reacted to the leaked Trump audio on “Fox News Sunday,” calling it “disgusting.” Neither he nor Clinton’s running mate, Tim Kaine, would confirm the authenticity of any of the speech transcripts released by WikiLeaks during their respective television appearances on Sunday.

Watch the debate below:

