FINAL SHOWDOWN

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will face off Wednesday night in their final presidential debate before Election Day on November 8.

The debate will be moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The 90-minute, commercial-free showdown will be divided into six 15-minute segments focusing on debt and entitlements, immigration, the economy, the Supreme Court, foreign hot spots, and fitness to be president.

The candidates faced off in their second debate just over a week ago, days after audio was leaked of Trump making lewd comments about women in 2005.

Trump insisted during the debate that his actions never matched those words, prompting several women to come forward in the following days alleging he had sexually accosted them in the past.

Trump has denied all of the accusations, but they will likely be brought up by either Clinton or Wallace during the debate.

Clinton, meanwhile, is reeling from the release of FBI documents that included claims of a proposed “quid pro quo” arrangement between the FBI and State Department to declassify information that had apparently passed through her inbox while she was Secretary of State.

The Clinton campaign and the State Department have said Clinton was not involved in the conversation, and that there is no proof the quid pro quo ever actually took place.

