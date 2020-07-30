WATCH LIVE: Lawmakers to question the CEOs of Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon

The CEOs of Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google’s parent company Alphabet are all testifying today before the US House of Representatives’ Antitrust Subcommittee.

It’s extremely rare for one of the tech giants’ CEOs to testify before Congress, let alone all four. The historic testimony comes as the subcommittee nears the end of an investigation into whether the tech companies have too much control over the market or unfairly edged out competitors.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. EDT. Follow along here for live updates.

The CEOs of four of the world’s biggest tech companies are testifying before Congress Wednesday to defend their companies’ growing power.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Sundar Pichai of Alphabet, which owns Google and YouTube, will testify as part of an ongoing investigation by the House Judiciary’s Antitrust subcommittee into whether the tech companies used their control of the market to unfairly edge out competitors.

In addition to questions about antitrust, lawmakers are expected to press the CEOs on hot-button issues like the spread of misinformation on their platforms, their treatment of President Donald Trump, and their practices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bernie Sanders calls to “break up big tech”

The very, very rich are getting much richer during the pandemic: ⬆️$73 billion: Jeff Bezos

⬆️$45 billion: Elon Musk

⬆️$31 billion: Mark Zuckerberg

⬆️$28 billion: Bill Gates

⬆️$19 billion: L Page

⬆️$19 billion: Sergey Brin Total: $215 billion Tax their wealth. Break up Big Tech — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 29, 2020

12:13 p.m. EDT – Sen. Bernie Sanders highlighted the wealth of some of the CEOs set to testify Wednesday – including Jeff Bezos of Amazon and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook – and calling to “break up Big Tech.”

It appears the hearing will be delayed 30 minutes because of a previous meeting running late

12:00 p.m. EDT – The hearing has been delayed by at least 30 minutes due to a Judiciary Committee immigration hearing running late, Fox News first reported. The hearing is now expected to start at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

The CEOs are expected to emphasise the fierce competition their companies face and portray their success as patriotic

11:45 a.m. EST – All four CEOs published their opening remarks in advance of the hearing, and they provide insight into the broad arguments they plan to deploy before lawmakers today.

Zuckerberg defends Facebook’s acquisitions in his prepared remarks, asserting that WhatsApp and Instagram wouldn’t have survived unless they were acquired. Zuckerberg also frames Facebook’s success as crucial to keeping the US competitive with China.

Pichai and Cook take similar tacks in their defences of Apple and Google, respectively – both emphasise that their companies face competitors in almost every sector and argue that they have created platforms that enable smaller startups to reach a wider audience.

In Bezos’ prepared remarks, he repeatedly compares Amazon to larger competitors like Walmart while simultaneously arguing that Amazon’s size is necessary to keep the online economy running because “just like the world needs small companies, it also needs large ones.”

Read more:

