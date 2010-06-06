Watch Live Broadcast TV From An Android Smartphone

Photo: Engadget

Innocomm is showing off its latest Android smartphone, the Shark, at the Computex event in Taiwan, and as Engadget reports, it has a twist we haven’t seen yet:You can watch live, broadcast television on it, picked up by a built-in antenna.



The phone is launching globally, but this feature won’t work in the U.S., as the phone doesn’t have a digital receiver.

The performance is great, however, and it looks surprisingly smoothly integrated into Android. Engadget says it’s “as good a reason as any to move to Taiwan.”

Check it out:



