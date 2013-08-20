Lindsay Lohan Admits To Oprah In First Interview: 'Yeah, I'm An Addict' [VIDEO]

OWN/YouTube Lindsay Lohan tells Oprah she’s addicted to chaos (and drugs and alcohol) in her first interview since leaving rehab.

After

weeks of hype, Lindsay Lohan’s first post-rehab interview with Oprah Winfrey finally aired last night on OWN.

During the hour-long “Oprah’s Next Chapter,” Lohan revealed “yeah” she’s an addict, saying that she struggled mainly with alcohol.

The confession wasn’t a surprise considering the actress’ six attempts at rehab, but the 27-year-old did admit that alcohol “was a gateway to other things for me,” adding that she’s done cocaine 10 to 15 times.

The starlet explained, “It was like a party thing. People would have it and I would do it.” She also revealed that she was addicted to Adderall.

But now, Lohan assures us she is drug free. Well, except for vitamins!

Lohan tells Oprah that all of her troubles stem from her childhood.

“A lot of stuff went on when I was young with my family and I grew up in a very chaotic home,” she told Oprah. “Unfortunately, I waited too long to face it.”

Oprah tells Lohan she’s addicted to chaos and the actress enthusiastically agrees, saying that her wild lifestyle became “comfortable” and “normal.”

So by the time she was sentenced to 90 days in jail in 2010, Lohan says “I somewhere inside knew and kind of wanted to go to jail, just to find some peace and have no choice but to just sit and be.” (She was released after two weeks due to jail overcrowding.)

Reflecting on being tabloid fodder, Lohan said she “hates” being the symbol for “child star gone wrong,” noting, “It’s not what I ever aspired to be and it’s not what I want for my life.”

So what’s different about Lohan’s latest stint in rehab and why will she stay clean this time?

“I’ve lived so many lives in one lifetime as this point,” she tells the big O. “And it’s not interesting me to anymore.”

Now watch the women discuss spirituality:

