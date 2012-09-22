Watch Lindsay Lohan As Elizabeth Taylor In First 'Liz & Dick' Trailer

Photo: Lifetime

In between getting in trouble this summer, Lindsay Lohan somehow managed to finish shooting “Liz & Dick”—a made-for-TV Lifetime movie.The film, starring Lohan as Elizabeth Taylor, focuses on the legendary screen icon’s marriage to Richard Burton, as played by TV actor Grant Bowler.



The film will premiere in November.

Watch Lohan express a rollercoaster of emotions in the film’s first trailer below:



