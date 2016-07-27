Watch lightning strike the Empire State Building

New York City experienced heavy storms on Monday evening and, in a spectacular sight, a bolt of lightning hit the spire on top of the Empire State Building.

Of course, this is not the first time that the Empire State Building has been struck by lightning. The building is actually a lightning rod for the surrounding area and, according to the Empire State Building’s official website, it is struck by lightning an average of 23 times each year.

Henrik Moltke of the Intercept captured this dramatic video of the lightning strike yesterday:

