WATCH: Libya Vs. Iraq

President Obama’s decision to commit US resources to the task of removing Libyan strongman Muammar Qaddafi from power has generated considerable criticism from both ends of the political spectrum. Liberal activists are particularly upset. In 2008, they supported Obama over Clinton in large measure because of his opposition to the Iraq War (and Clinton’s support of it).



Now they find themselves being asked to support a military exercise that they would absolutely oppose if it was being led by a Republican president.

This “cognitive dissonance” is made fun of below; in an Xtranormal video of two co-workers debating the “differences” between U.S. military interventions in Libya and Iraq.



