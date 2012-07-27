WATCH: Liberty Ross Praised Kristen Stewart—Before Her Husband Cheated With The Actress

In this video from the “Snow White and The Huntsman” premiere in London, director Rupert Sanders‘ wife, Liberty Ross, who plays Kristen Stewart’s mother in the film, praises the young actress and her acting abilities.



Apparently, Ross’ husband was even more smitten with Stewart.

Watch the below Celebuzz video in which Ross says Stewart, who cheated with her husband, has “something very transfixing about her.” And the rave review continues.

