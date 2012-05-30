WATCH: Liberian War Lord Gets 50 Years For 'Heinous' Crimes In Sierra Leone

Ex-Liberian President Charles Taylor was sentenced to 50 years in prison Wednesday, after a judge reportedly found he had committed some of history’s “most heinous and brutal crimes.”



Taylor’s legal team shot back that the sentence for the 64-year-old was “clearly excessive, clearly disproportionate to his circumstances, his age, and his health,” The New York Times reported Wednesday.

The former president of Liberia, was found guilty of committing war crimes during Sierra Leone’s civil war, including recruiting child soldiers and overseeing mass rape and murder, The New York Times reported.

Taylor was the first head of state to be sentenced by an international court since the Nuremberg trials held after World War II, the Times said.

Check out this video from The Guardian.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.