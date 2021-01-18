Li Jingliang KOed his opponent with a stunning looping left hook, then said he was relieved as he half expected to lose by knockout himself

Li Jingliang scored a stunning first-round knockout Saturday at the Etihad Arena on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

The Chinese mixed martial artist had been timing his looping left hand all fight long by throwing or feinting the right first, and finally foiled Santiago Ponzinibbio with 35 seconds left in the opening round.

Jingliang said after the win that he was relieved to get the victory as he half-expected to lose by knockout – such is Ponzinibbio’s power.

Watch the finish below.

“I would have actually preferred to go all three rounds to show off more of my skillset but it feels great,” said Jingliang after the 18th win of his career, which came inside the newly-built Etihad Arena on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

“Santiago is such an aggressive, intense fighter, and we were prepared for him. The coach told me as soon as the fight began to match his level of intensity, to not back down.

“I just want to go home now, let my family know that I’m safe because that’s what they are most concerned about. I’m really looking forward to just being home and enjoying it there.”

With the win, Jingliang advanced his pro MMA record to 18 wins (nine knockouts, four submissions, and five decisions) against six losses.

Elsewhere on the card, Max Holloway destroyed Calvin Kattar so badly in the main event that the UFC boss Dana White ordered Kattar to go to a local hospital, where his head was stapled.

