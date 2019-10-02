A magical 'rainbow flick,' 2 goals, and a world class display: Robert Lewandowski shines as Bayern humiliates Tottenham

Getty/YouTube/BTSport Robert Lewandowski.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice and produced an outrageous “rainbow flick” skill on Tuesday.

His pitch perfect performance helped Bayern Munich to a thumping 7-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in London.

The Pole got his first after embarrassing the defender Jan Vertonghen on the stroke of half time, and added his second deep into the second half with a fine first-time finish.

Former Arsenal player Serge Gnabry scored four on the night, whilst Joshua Kimmich’s strike completed the rout.

Lewandowski, who has scored 14 goals in just 10 games this term, is now the Champions League’s fifth all time top scorer.

Watch his stunning skill and goal below.

Read more of our soccer stories here.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Robert Lewandowski produced a world class performance, including two brilliant goals and a magical “rainbow flick,” as Bayern Munich humiliated Tottenham Hotspur 7-2 in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Tottenham started brightly, and took the lead through Son Heung-min in the 11th minute, however Mauricio Pochettino’s side conceded four minutes later when Joshua Kimmich fired home from 20-yards with aplomb.

The game remained even for much of the first 45 minutes, however Lewandowski turned the tide on the stroke of half time when he produced an outrageous piece of skill, and an equally fine finish to follow.



Read more:

$US200 million teenage sensation Jadon Sancho will leave Borussia Dortmund after links with Real Madrid and Manchester United



After receiving the ball from a throw-in deep in the Tottenham half, the Polish striker guided the ball over the head of the defender Jan Vertonghen with the back of his heel, before feeding the ball into the box.

A scramble in the penalty area ensued, before Lewandowski sauntered back in amongst the play, picking the ball back up, swivelling, and finding the bottom corner with a trademark finish to take his side into the break with the lead.

Watch Lewandowski’s brilliant rainbow flick and goal here:

You can not give Robert Lewandowski an inch! So clinical. So deadly! Lewy at his best ???? pic.twitter.com/hrRTpk0Nt1 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 1, 2019

After half-time, Bayern – in-particular Lewandowski and former Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry – turned on the style.

Gnabry got his first of the night after 52 minutes, when he picked up the ball near the half way line, before driving at the Tottenham defence and finding the bottom corner.

The German winger added his second and his side’s fourth just over two minutes later when he was fed by Corentin Tolisso, who capitalised on a Harry Wink’s mistake.

Harry Kane’s 58th minute penalty appeared to have given Tottenham hope, however any dreams of a comeback were eradicated when Gnabry completed his hat-trick with eight minutes to play.

Lewandowski then added his second, before Gnabry got a fourth to make the final score 7-2 and inflict Tottenham with its heaviest ever European defeat.



Read more:

The 15 most valuable teenage soccer players on the planet right now



Lewandowski’s two goals on the night were significant for two reasons.

Firstly, it elevated him into fifth position in the Champions League’s all time top scorers list, level with former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Secondly, it means the 31-year-old has now hit 14 goals in just 10 games this term – his best ever start to a new campaign with Bayern.

Niko Kovac’s side next take on TSG Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, October 5.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.