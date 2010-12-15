WATCH: Letterman Imagines If George W. Bush Had Filibustered Obama's Presser Instead Of Clinton

On his show last night, Dave Letterman had some fun with Bill Clinton filibustering President Obama at his own press conference.



Obama, you will recall, ostensibly took off from the presser because he didn’t want to keep his wife waiting.

“That right there is the difference between Clinton and Obama,” said Letterman.

Perhaps this taking over portends a trend. Letterman further speculated what it might sound like if former President George W. Bush took over the press conference. Uh, uh, uh…the good old days!

Video below. The part with George W. Bush begins around the two and a half minute mark.





