WATCH: Australian CEOs explain what it means to innovate

Hey You’s Rebekah Campbell spoke at the innovation panel

As technology breaks down the barriers to competition, Australian businesses are working hard to stay competitive. Keeping up with consumer expectations requires change and creativity: new thinking, new ways of doing things – in short, innovation.

But innovation can and should mean different things to different people, reflecting context and needs. Speaking at a recent innovation panel at the Commonwealth Bank Innovation lab in partnership with Business Insider, leading Australian entrepreneurs put forward different visions of what innovation means to them, and how it comes into effect in their respective industries.

From continually asking questions to small, iterative improvement and improving on ideas from overseas, this video shows how leading Australian entrepreneurs view innovation.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

