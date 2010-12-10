Watch Lawrence O'Donnell Completely Lose It On Alan Grayson Over Tax Deal

This is good television.



Short version: MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell, unlike, say, Keith Olbermann, is for the tax compromise. Outgoing congressman Alan grey son — who gave a rather epic farewell on the House floor earlier this month — is planning on voting against it.

Problem is he doesn’t appear to know what he’s talking about. And that is enough to set O’Donnell on fire.

Wrong, Congressman. Stop there, it’s the bottom tax bracket, not the top tax bracket. The bottom tax bracket would go from 10 per cent to fifteen per cent. That is a 50 per cent increase in the bottom income tax bracket…You are wrong, sir!

At one point he calls Grayson a “dolt” and Grayson starts laughing saying “oh please, let’s not insult each other with that sort of language, this is supposed to be the intelligent network.” Indeed. Watch below.



