Red-hot lava is pouring into the Atlantic Ocean from Spain’s Cumbre Vieja volcano.

The lava is expanding the coastline of La Palma island as it cools down.

Nearly 1,000 buildings have been destroyed, and 6,000 people have evacuated.

A river of lava is flowing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain’s La Palma island after the north side of the crater collapsed. It’s pouring into the ocean and expanding the coastline as it cools.