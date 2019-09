This awesome CNN video shows the full extent of the lightning that rocked the New York sky last night. Put it on full screen to get the full effect.





I couldn’t help myself: Here are some awesome screenshots from the video.

Lighting over NYC

Photo: CNN

Lighting over NYC Photo: CNN

Lighting over NYC Photo: CNN

Lighting over NYC Photo: CNN

