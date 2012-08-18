Watch Lady Gaga's Bodyguard Take Down An Innocent Autograph Seeker—Here's Today's Buzz

- Ron Howard and Brian Grazer will make doc about Jay-Z’s “Made in America” music festival over labour Day weekend.Ron Howard and Brian Grazer are teaming up to film a documentary about Jay-Z’s “Made in America” music festival September 1-2 in Philadelphia. Lineup for the event includes Drake, Pearl Jam, Run-DMC, Skrillex, Rick Ross, Miike Snow, Odd Future and Janelle Monáe. Grazer says the film “is going to be born through Jay-Z’s perspective … He is a phenom, like a musical Michael Jordan.”
- Mockumentary king Christopher Guest’s new TV series “Family Tree” has finally found a home at HBO. The show stars Chris O’Dowd, who plays a sad-sack guy who inherits a box of family heirlooms and decides to explore his lineage.
- Jenna Jameson pleads guilty to DUI after the porn star was arrested in May after crashing her car into a pole in Orange County, Calif. She was later discovered to have had a blood alcohol content level of .13, in addition to prescription drugs in her system.
- Despite moving to Chicago to be closer to her Bears boyfriend, Jenny McCarthy and Brian Urlacher have called it quits. McCarthy said in a statement Thursday, “Brian and I have decided to turn our romance into an amazing friendship. I will continue to be the biggest cheerleader for him. Go, Bears!”
- Here’s why it makes sense Kristen Stewart may be dropped from “Snow White” sequel for business reasons, not personal.
- Watch Lady Gaga’s bodyguard take down an innocent autograph seeker in Romania:
