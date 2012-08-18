Watch Lady Gaga's Bodyguard Take Down An Innocent Autograph Seeker—Here's Today's Buzz

Ron Howard and Brian Grazer will make doc about Jay-Z’s “Made in America” music festival over labour Day weekend.Ron Howard and Brian Grazer are teaming up to film a documentary about Jay-Z’s “Made in America” music festival September 1-2 in Philadelphia. Lineup for the event includes Drake, Pearl Jam, Run-DMC, Skrillex, Rick Ross, Miike Snow, Odd Future and Janelle Monáe. Grazer says the film “is going to be born through Jay-Z’s perspective … He is a phenom, like a musical Michael Jordan.”

Mockumentary king Christopher Guest’s new TV series “Family Tree” has finally found a home at HBO. The show stars Chris O’Dowd, who plays a sad-sack guy who inherits a box of family heirlooms and decides to explore his lineage.

Jenna Jameson pleads guilty to DUI after the porn star was arrested in May after crashing her car into a pole in Orange County, Calif. She was later discovered to have had a blood alcohol content level of .13, in addition to prescription drugs in her system.

Despite moving to Chicago to be closer to her Bears boyfriend, Jenny McCarthy and Brian Urlacher have called it quits. McCarthy said in a statement Thursday, “Brian and I have decided to turn our romance into an amazing friendship. I will continue to be the biggest cheerleader for him. Go, Bears!”

Here’s why it makes sense Kristen Stewart may be dropped from “Snow White” sequel for business reasons, not personal.

Watch Lady Gaga’s bodyguard take down an innocent autograph seeker in Romania:

