Watch Kris Humphries Make Fun Of Kanye West In His New Funny Or Die Parody

Kris Humphries stars in a new Funny or Die video where he basically gets ripped on for two minutes straight.



But it must have felt good to get a little Kanye West jab in there. At one point, Kris is wearing Kayne’s signature sunglasses and his future ‘agent’ tells him she has ‘several awards ceremonies booked for you to just spontaneously ruin.’

Watch it here (warning, NSFW):



Kris Humphries is a Douchebag from Kris Humphries



