WATCH: Knicks' Landry Fields Try To Sell His Own Jersey At Modell's

UPDATE: Reader Dave Dickerman points out that on the Modells.com website, when you try and purchase a #6 Knicks Jersey online, you’re actually buying a “Larry Fields” jersey. That’s slightly more accurate than “Leroy Jenkins,” but not quite right.



Landry Fields spent the day at sporting apparel store Modell’s convincing customers to purchase his jersey.

“New hot Knicks gear, they got this cutie pie named Landry Fields.”

“I heard he can go one-on-five.”

“I can tell by your silence you’re just intrigued – I know it.”

