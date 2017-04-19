Watch the King of Jordan participate in a military exercise with his armed forces

After ISIS’ brutal execution of a Jordanian pilot in 2015, King Abdullah II promised a “harsh” war against the terror network. Shortly thereafter, Jordanian forces launched 20 airstrikes against ISIS targets. Jordan is one of the few Arab states to fight ISIS alongside the US.

King Abdullah II himself is no stranger to the frontlines. He served in the Jordanian military for 35 years and became known as an elite helicopter pilot. Since then, the king has occasionally participated in military exercises.

