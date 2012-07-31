Watch This Killer Season 3 Promo For 'Boardwalk Empire'

“You can’t be half a gangster.”



That’s the tagline at the end of the “Boardwalk Empire” season three promo, and a lesson Nucky (Steve Buscemi) will surely learn in the episodes to follow.

After last season ended with [SPOILER] Nucky killing off his associate Jimmy (Michael Pitt), it looks like he’s fully embracing his inner gangster, capping another shadowy figure as the rain pours down in slow motion.

It’s an artfully shot trailer (expect nothing less from the show with one of television’s best title sequences), worth checking out even if you don’t watch the show.

“Empire’s” third season premieres September 16 on HBO.

Check out the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: First promo for ‘Hangover Part III’ >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.