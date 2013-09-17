Watch 'Kid President' Kill It In Meineke's Rebranding Campaign

When it decided to undertake its first branding overhaul in 40 years, Meineke knew it had one choice when it came to inspiring trust in existing and prospective customers. And so, the company turned to your hero and mine, Robby “Kid President” Novak.

In several adorable short commercials from Go Films, the 10-year-old YouTube sensation drops some knowledge about the importance of taking care of your car. Take a look below to see Kid President explain what cars and UFOs have in common:

The videos are part of a larger rebranding campaign in which Meineke is working to educate consumers with car maintenance tips and convince them to use Meineke to make sure their machines are in tip-top shape.

The “Drive a Little Smarter” campaign also includes a mobile check-up scheduling app, print ads, and spiffy new uniforms for Meineke mechanics. Check out two more ads featuring Kid President below.

