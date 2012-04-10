WATCH: Kevin Systrom Outlines The Similarities Between Facebook And Instagram

Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom spoke at our West Coast Ignition conference just over two weeks ago.



Check out the clip below where Systrom outlines the similarities between Facebook and Instagram, and his company’s plans to move away from a photo-only direction and develop a sharing-focused platform.

