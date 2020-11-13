An American fighter destroyed her opponent with pinpoint striking and a rear-naked choke finish in a dominant 182-second win.

Photo by Bellator MMA Keri Taylor-Melendez.

Keri Taylor-Melendez finished her current Bellator MMA deal with a dominant win Thursday.

It was mere target practice for Melendez as the strawweight landed shot after shot on Emilee King on the preliminary card of the behind-closed-doors Bellator 252 event at the Mohegan Sun Casino.

Melendez kneed King to the floor midway through the opening round, then submitted her with a rear-naked choke.

She said after the fight that she’d like to re-sign with Bellator and perhaps move to the more competitive flyweight division.

Watch the finish here:

Picked her shots, then found the finish ????@KeriMelendez415 moves to 5️⃣-0️⃣ with her RNC submission win over Emilee King. #Bellator252https://t.co/4JTb2wkm7V pic.twitter.com/mxXATLXDKB — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) November 12, 2020

Victory preserved her unbeaten record, extending it to five wins in five (one knockout, two submissions, and two decisions).

Melendez has come to the end of her current Bellator MMA deal, but said post-fight that she’d like to re-sign with the Santa Monica-based fight firm.

She said she’d like to take part in a strawweight tournament or move into the more competitive flyweight division.

