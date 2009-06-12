Watch Ken Lewis Squirm--Live!

Bank of America’s CEO is telling lawmakers that government officials pressed him to buy Merrill Lynch after he became aware of major losses at the investment bank. Click here to watch his testimony live.



Alternatively, you can follow along at DealJournal’s liveblog. It will probably be a lot more fun, however, to read Bess Levin’s liveblog at DealBreaker.

