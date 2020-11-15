Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor beat Miriam Gutierrez.

Fighting maestro Katie Taylor defended her four major lightweight championship belts in style Saturday, dominating Miriam Gutierrez.

Taylor knocked Gutierrez down en route to a shut-out victory at the behind-closed-doors Matchroom-promoted event inside London’s SSE Arena.

The Irishwoman’s win topped a bill in which two other women’s title matches also took centre stage.

“Women’s boxing is on fire right now,” Taylor said after her victory.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Fighting maestro Katie Taylor pitched a masterclass on Saturday and then said, “women’s boxing is on fire right now.”

Taylor topped a behind-closed-doors Matchroom-promoted event featuring three women’s world title fights at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London, and stole the show with exemplary boxing.

Taylor is one of her sport’s marquee names because of a fervent fandom in Europe, together with an extraordinary talent, which she showcased this weekend thanks to intelligent movement, precision punching, and a constantly-whirring 10-round engine.

The Irishwoman dominated Miriam Gutierrez from the off, punishing her body with shots to each side of her ribcage, buckling her legs with powerful right hands over the top, and seemingly mastering distance-management as she pivoted from defence to attack with ease.

Taylor would evade the Spaniard’s shots, reset her feet, and pop a single punch back at her opponent before firing three-punch combinations.

When she had Gutierrez backed into a corner, Taylor would mercilessly unload with blow after blow, finishing with an almighty right-hand whack over the top.

Taylor won every minute of every round and had Gutierrez on the floor in the fourth with a one-two combo which landed flush on her face.

Watch the knockdown here:

???????????????? TAYLOR WINS! ????????????????@KatieTaylor retains her Undisputed Lightweight Title and remains undefeated in her 17th fight She scored this knockdown in the 4th round ???? pic.twitter.com/FToGwlDZsl — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 14, 2020

With victory, Taylor retained her four major championship belts at lightweight and advanced her pro boxing record to 17 wins (six knockouts), undefeated.

Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing Taylor signs an autograph after her win.

Her 135-pound match against Gutierrez was one of three women’s fights on the Matchroom show, which also featured Terri Harper boxing through a broken right hand to beat Katharina Thanderz, after Rachel Ball out-pointed Jorgelina Guanini at super bantamweight.

“Every girl on the card tonight boxed brilliantly,” said Taylor. “Three fantastic fights. It’s just an amazing showcase.”

She added: “Women’s boxing is on fire right now because of the platform [Matchroom group managing director Eddie Hearn] has given us.

“That’s what it’s all about for myself, inspiring the next generation. It’s all about inspiring the next generation and what an amazing platform to do it on.”

Taylor said she’d have loved to have finished Gutierrez, “I threw everything but the kitchen sink at her,” she said. “I just couldn’t get her out of there. She’s tough as nails, so credit to her.

“I would have loved to get a stoppage in there tonight. I haven’t got a stoppage for a long time. It is hard to hurt these girls. They’re very strong and durable.

“I’m going home with all of the belts and I’m still the undisputed champion. I’m still unbeaten â€” a great end to the year.”

Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing Taylor with her four major championship belts.

Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn said: “[She] is just amazing to watch, she’s the greatest to ever do it.”

Read more:

Denzel Bentley won the British middleweight title after leaving his opponent with an eye so swollen he couldn’t see out of it

A bare-knuckle boxer scored a 3-second knockout Friday and set a new record for the fastest KO in BKFC history

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is taking a short-notice fight in America just days after becoming boxing’s biggest free agent

World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua ‘could be taught some more stuff,’ according to Mike Tyson

America’s best boxer said it took 4 sparring sessions to return to normal after crashing his $US300,000 Ferrari at high-speed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.