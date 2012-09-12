WATCH: Kate Winslet's Original 'Titanic' Screen Test

Before 1997 mega-hit “Titanic” became the second-highest grossing film of all time, garnering $2.2 billion at the worldwide box office, a young Kate Winslet had to first partake in numerous screen tests to prove her acting chops for the leading role. Winslet landed the role, and later an Oscar nomination for playing romantic Rose, but her first screen test partner, “Law & Order” actor Jeremy Sisto, was replaced by Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack Dawson. Paramount unveiled Winslet’s original screen test as part of this week’s release of “Titanic” on Blu-Ray. Watch below:



SEE ALSO: ‘Titanic’ creator Digital Domain Media file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.