WATCH: Karzai Asks Hillary Clinton To Explain Herman Cain

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had a little laugh today when Afghan President Hamid Karzai asked her to explain who Herman Cain is and why he thinks the “stan” countries are “insignificant.”



Karzai is apparently referring to an interview Cain did with Christian Broadcasting Network earlier this month, in which he said knowing the names of all the leaders of “small insignificant states around the world” wouldn’t be a priority for him as president.

“And when they ask me who is the president of Uzbeki-beki-beki-beki-stan-stan I’m going to say, ‘You know, I don’t know. Do you know?'” Cain said. “And then I’m going to say, ‘how’s that going to create one job?'”

Karzai, as the president of a “stan” country, is understandably concerned about these remarks. When reporters walked into a press briefing in Afghanistan today, he was asking Clinton to explain who Cain is exactly. Interestingly, U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker appears to not know who Cain is either.

Karzai is a little astonished when Clinton informs him that Cain is a former pizza executive. But then the two share a laugh, and Karzai remarks that Cain’s comments “weren’t right — but that’s politics.”

Watch the video below, courtesy of WaPo/AP:



