WATCH Julian Assange Makes First Statement After Leaving Jail: 'I Hope To Continue My Work'

Julian Assange was just released from custody and address the waiting press in London.

He thanked “all the people in the world who’ve had faith in me who’ve supported my team while I’ve been away…my lawyers…and the people who’ve provided money in the face of great difficulty and aversion.”

He also thanked “members of the press who were not all taken in and considered to look deeper in their work.”

And “finally, to the British justice system itself where if justice is not always an outcome at least it’s not dead yet.”

Assange also revealed he’d been kept in solitary confinement at the “bottom of a Victorian prison” where he’d been able to reflect on others around the world being kept in worse conditions (a reference to Bradley Manning?) and that people should focus on them.

And finally: “I hope to continue my work and continue to protest my innocence.” Vid below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.