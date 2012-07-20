Watch Jon Stewart's Hilarious Rant About the LIBOR Scandal

It was only a matter of time before The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart got his hands on the LIIBOR fixing scandal that’s rocking Wall Street right now.



Last night, he dedicated a segment of his show to the situation.

Our favourite line: “Oh right, the public sector pensions are underfunded in part because their bonds are paying to low a yield thanks to 16 bespoke suited turd monkeys in London.”

Check it out below:

The Daily Show

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

