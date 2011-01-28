HILARIOUS: Daily Show Rebuts Jon Stewart's State Of The Union Jokes

Rebuttals are all the rage this week.



So last night, the Daily Show correspondents looked directly into the camera and gave theirs….of Jon Stewart‘s State of the Union jokes.

“We the correspondents of The Daily Show love the show too much to watch it be destroyed.”

“The show was once young and vibrant and thin. It’s now old and bloated and greying, droopy-faced,” said Larry Wilmore. “The Taiwanese now turn around fake news in record time to great renown.”

“Today’s is the first generation of correspondents that will do worse than the generation before.”

Video below.

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c State of the Union 2011 – Correspondent Rebuttal



Daily Show Full Episodes Political humour & Satire Blog

