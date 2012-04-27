WATCH: Jon Stewart Takes A Hilarious Tour Through Jon Edwards' Humiliating Trial

This is just a classic Daily Show tour through a story that is humiliating for former Senator and Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards.
Watch for a great Shep Smith clip.
The Daily Show with Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c Tarred Heels www.thedailyshow.com
Daily Show Full Episodes Political humour & Satire Blog The Daily Show on Facebook
