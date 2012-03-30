Watch Jon Stewart Mock Obama's 'Hot Mic' Gaffe

President Obama’s trip to Seoul, South Korea, was fraught with domestic peril. A hot mic caught Obama telling outgoing Russian President Dmitry Medvedev that he will have more flexibility to deal with missile defence after the 2012 election.



“Mr. President, we can hear you capitulating to the Russians,” Jon Stewart said on Wednesday. Medvedev told Obama he understands and will “transmit this information to Vladimir.”

“That is a sentence that should only be spoken into a shoe phone,” Stewart said.

