WATCH Jon Stewart Make Fun Of Twitter

On the last Daily Show Jon Stewart ostensibly poked a bit of fun at Twitter. But really, as in most of Stewart’s routines, the real victim was the cable news networks, and how they use tweets as a substitute for real news and investigation.



Watch:

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c Twitter Pundits www.thedailyshow.com



The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c Twitter Pundits www.thedailyshow.com

Daily Show Full Episodes Political humour & Satire Blog The Daily Show on Facebook

