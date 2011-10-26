WATCH: Jon Huntsman Is Desperate For The 'Colbert Bump'

After falling flat in the past few Republican debates, 2012 cellar-dweller Jon Huntsman appeared to find a more receptive audience for his pop culture references and “jokes” last night during an appearance on The Colbert Report.



Huntsman actually held his own with Colbert, offering good-natured — and actually substantive — answers to questions about working for Obama as U.S. Ambassador to China and about whether Mormonism is a “cult.” He even suggested — in Mandarin — that Colbert be his running mate.

Huntsman’s amiability paid off at the interview, when Colbert asked Huntsman if he was ready for the “Colbert Bump.”

“I am so ready for the Colbert bump,” Huntsman responded, perhaps a little too eagerly.

“Governor, you may be at 2%,” Colbert concluded. “We’re going to get you up to whole milk.”

Watch the video below:



The Colbert Report

Get More: Colbert Report Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,Video Archive

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.