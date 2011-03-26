WATCH: John Paulson's Extravagant 2008 Party Got A Cameo On 30 Rock Last Night

Photo: Hulu

Last night on “30 Rock,” Jack Donaghy — played by Alec Baldwin — recounts a quasi-fictional story about John Paulson’s Metropolitan Club bash in 2008 to Liz Lemon (Tiny Fey).At the real party, guests dined on a three-course meal consisting of “Jumbo crabmeat & avocado, paired with 1999 Haut-Brion; and Colorado rack of lamb with tarragon jus and parmesan polenta cake, paired with 1999 Chateau Margaux and 1999 Lafite-Rothschild,” as the economy collapsed around them.



And beforehand at the reception, they sipped on Krug Grand Cuvee champagne and 2006 Chassagne-Montrachet from Domaine Marc Morey, according to Daily Intel. A more detailed review of the event is at Dealbook.

Now, watch Jack tell Liz about Paulson’s “Sweet 16 Billions” party — fast forward through to about 7 minutes, that’s where the relevant scene begins. (Hat tip to Dealbook).



