Watch John Oliver ridicule Australia for its treatment of Johnny Depp's dogs

TV Host and comedian John Oliver has taken aim at Australia after Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce’s evicted Johnny Depp’s dogs Pistol and Boo from the country.

In the latest episode of “Last Week Tonight,” Oliver jokes about the drama surrounding Joyce’s “war on terrier”, poking fun at other Australian products in the process including Vegemite, Midnight Oil, Rupert Murdoch and Mel Gibson.

“I’ve got to say that’s pretty ballsy. Elected officials very rarely risk openly telling puppies to go f themselves,” Oliver says.

This is not the first time Oliver has targeted Australia. In June last year the British-born host criticised Prime Minister Tony Abbott in his “Other Presidents of the United States” segment. See it here.

Watch Oliver’s 6-minute takedown of Australia in the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucA2VM4ghw0

Read more about Australia’s War on Terrier here.

