Fun-loving David Feherty took a major risk to draw in viewers for his latest episode of Feherty on the Golf Channel — he allowed John Daly to hit a ball teed up inches from his head.



Luckily for Feherty, Daly’s been playing some good golf lately and managed not bash his face in. But it was close.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.