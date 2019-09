MSNBC host Joe Scarborough laid into Mitt Romney on Morning Joe today, accusing the Republican of taking “cynical” foreign policy positions that are motivated by his own self-interest, rather than adherance to neo-conservativism or any other foreign policy school of thought.



Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.