An unbeaten American boxer landed an uppercut so hard his opponent's body stiffened, losing by instant knockout

Photo by Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME Joe George scored a knockout of the year contender on Showtime.

Boxing enjoyed its most significant 24-hour period since being forced to halt operations because of the coronavirus pandemic earlier in the year.

Three events – in Thailand, England, and the US – all produced headline moments.

None were as enthralling as Joseph George, an unbeaten American who flattened his opponent with an almighty thump on Showtime Championship Boxing’s big return.

An unbeaten American puncher called Joseph George capped a big night for boxing as the sport enjoyed its most significant 24-hour period since the novel coronavirus forced a hiatus.

Boxing, like all major sports, shut down mid-March because of the worsening worldwide spread of COVID-19.

While Top Rank was the first major boxing firm to return, with a summer series behind-closed doors at the MGM Grand Conference Centre’s “Bubble,” the Las Vegas-based company is now joined by its rivals.

George, 31, came-from-behind to deliver a knockout of the year contender on the first Premier Boxing Champions event of the COVID-era, before Angelo Leo won the WBO super bantamweight title with a decision victory over Tramaine Williams in an event broadcast on Showtime.

Earlier that night, Matchroom Boxing also held its first pandemic-era event – an outdoor show in the grounds of Matchroom HQ in Essex, a garden county east of London.

Former pound-for-pound staple Srisaket Sor Rungvisai kicked-off Saturday’s showdowns with a 120-pound win over Amnat Ruenroeng, a fight which took place in Thailand and was broadcast on YouTube.

Keep scrolling for photos and video of the action.

Premier Boxing Champions, one of boxing’s most powerful companies, returned Saturday with a three-fight card, and Joseph George KO’d Marco Escudero in the 9th round of the opening bout.

George was actually trailing on two of the judges’ scorecards, and so the knockout was needed to guarantee victory.

Watch the brutal finish here:

#SHOBoxingReturns with a BANG ???? Joe George KOs Marcos Escudero with a massive uppercut in Round 9. pic.twitter.com/dVdWogdfwe — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) August 2, 2020

“I was setting him up with the jab to the body, I had him leaning over a little,” said George. “I was shooting the right uppercut, some landed and some didn’t. I wanted him to get comfortable and relaxed … I slipped over and just shot it. It put him down.”

Photo by SHOWTIME Boxing / Twitter

In PBC’s main event, Angelo Leo of Mayweather Promotions fought Tramaine Williams in a WBO super bantamweight world title match, which Leo won by decision.

Photo by Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Leo was originally scheduled to fight Stephen Fulton Jr. but Fulton tested positive for the coronavirus and was replaced with Williams, who lost on account of Leo’s work to the body and seemingly non-stop pressure.

Leo landed 248 punches (102 of which were body shots) compared to 196 from Williams, and won with scores of 118-110 (twice) and 117-111.

Photo by Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Leo’s performance filled his promoter Leonard Ellerbe with pride.

Woke up in a great mood, so damn proud of Angelo Leo. He kept telling me “I won’t let you and Floyd down” just get me an opportunity.???????????????? — Leonard Ellerbe (@LEllerbe) August 2, 2020

Earlier, Matchroom Boxing in the UK returned with influential promoter Eddie Hearn’s grand vision — boxing in the back-yard of the mansion in which he lived as a child.

Photos by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing Hearn’s right-hand man, CEO Frank Smith, holds court with the national broadcaster Sky Sports on the grounds of Matchroom HQ.

Jordan Gill opened the show with a decision win over Reece Bellotti, Dalton Smith KO’d Nathan Bennett, James Tennyson defeated Gavin Gwynne by stoppage, and Fabio Wardley finished Simon Vallily.

Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The best was saved till last as the main event of Matchroom’s “Fight Camp” was a bout to remember, with Ted Cheeseman decisioning Sam Eggington after a gripping final round.

????ROUND OF THE YEAR????? The final three minutes of @Ted_MRFISHER_ & @eggington_sam???? The perfect end to a great fight ???? Who's up for more of the same this Friday? ????????#FightCamp pic.twitter.com/P3ggahKGYf — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 3, 2020

There was no expense spared at Matchroom’s event, as the production was high on pyrotechnics and pizzazz.

Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

“Fight Camp” was not the only Matchroom-backed event as Saturday began with a show in Thailand, in which battle-hardened but ageing veteran Srisaket Sor Rungvisai out-pointed Amnat Ruenroeng in Thailand.

Photo by Matchroom Boxing

Yes, with Top Rank, Golden Boy Promotions, Premier Boxing Champions, Queensberry Promotions, and Matchroom Boxing now all in business, boxing truly feels back — and back with a bang.

Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

