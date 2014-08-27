Watch Joe Biden Flirt With A 108-Year-Old Veteran

Vice President Joe Biden’s flirting skills are legendary and they were on full display July 25 when he met with America’s oldest living female veteran, Lucy Coffey. The White House released an adorable video of Coffey’s encounter with Biden on Tuesday that shows the vice president working his magic.

Coffey is 108-years-old. She enlisted in 1943 and subsequently earned two Bronze Stars. After being honorably discharged in 1945, Coffey worked in civil service and on a Texas Air Force base until she retired in 1971.

Shortly after Biden sat down with Coffey, President Barack Obama dropped in and gave her a presidential command coin.

Biden responded to Obama dropping in by joking with Coffey that it was like having a “better-looking” man steal his date. Initially, Coffey seemed resistant to Biden’s charms.

However, Biden insisted to Coffey that he was really the “guy that loves you.”

This joke finally broke through and earned a big laugh and smile from Coffey.

After he got her smiling, Biden went on to show Coffey a picture of his late mother.

Coffey left her meeting with the vice president with gifts. He gave her an official coin and a stuffed animal.

Watch the entire exchange below.

