Watch Jimmy Fallon And Brian Williams Sing A Slow Jam About Obama's Flip Flop

Everyone knows news about Super PACs is way more interesting when it’s told over some smooth slow jam beats. It’s a scientific fact. So when NBC Nightly News’ Brian Williams and late night host Jimmy Fallon got together to slow jam the news again, it was just awesome.



Williams made a guest appearance on Fallon’s show last night, and while his spoken word verses about Super PACs were funny, it was Fallon and Tariq Trotter of The Roots (Fallon’s house band), who stole the show with their soulful riffs, sexual innuendos, and Rihanna-Chris Brown jokes.

Watch:



