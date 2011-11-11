Jim Cramer Goes OFF On The Republican Candidates After The Debate Last Night

CNBC hosted last night’s GOP debate, and that means Jim Cramer got to ask potential nominees questions first-hand.



Afterward, he broke it down with Carlos Quintanilla, who called him an “energetic questioner.” That was an understatement.

What was not understated, however, was Cramer’s reaction to the nominees in general. All of them.

He was disgusted.

Here are the highlights and the video is below:

0:44 — Cramer goes on a rant about how Republicans weren’t always such small government stalwarts: “Who built the interstate highway system, who built the Panama Canal, who built the Hoover Dam… hey HOOVER!…Where’s the big thinking?!”

0:54 — This is where he really goes off. “It’s not bad to help business hire either… These people hate the government so much they make you think the government never did any good ever!”

1:06 No words… just great hand gestures.

1:35— “I ask them a question…how about the markets… they say, grow the economy?! What about put away the bad guys!?” (Major gestures going on here).

2:28— I want bold things I heard small things. They want to make everything smaller… Well that’s great, You know what? Look at what happened in the country between 2005 and 2007. The government chose to play no role. Unregulated rapacious capitalism lost more people more in the Dow Jones and the S&P than any other thing that occurred!…And MAN I am a capitalist!”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.