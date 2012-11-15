Here Are Jessica Alba And Gwen Stefani In The New Windows Phone 8 Campaign

Microsoft is rolling out its new ad campaign for Windows Phone 8 tonight, and it features a star studded group of spokespeople. The agency is Crispin Porter + Bogusky.



The spots airing during “Modern Family,” “The Voice,” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live” ask viewers to “Meet Jessica” (Alba) and “Meet Gwen” (Stefani) and their Windows phones.

Microsoft will launch Andy Samberg and Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton spots Thursday.

The spots focus on functionality, but unfortunately it seems like the famous faces are expected to make up for the ads’ lack of intrigue and edge.

Watch the spots below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.