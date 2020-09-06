A 20-year-old American bulldozed through an older opponent, knocking him down 3 times and out for good in the first round

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Jesse Rodriguez won in style Saturday.

Jesse Rodriguez, even at 20 years old, showed he is a well-rounded and extraordinarily gifted boxer.

The super flyweight fighter defeated a typically durable opponent in 28-year-old Janiel Rivera, knocking him down three times and out for good in the very first round.

Watch the highlights right here.

A 20-year-old American bulldozed through an older opponent, knocking him down three times and out for good in the first round.

On Saturday at Top Rank’s quarantined bubble inside the MGM Grand Conference Centre in Las Vegas, Jesse Rodriguez showed he is a young fighter with a potentially awesome future, as he battered Janiel Rivera from pillar to post.

Anyone going for a bathroom break during the super flyweight match may have missed the entire performance, as Rodriguez triumphed in 120 seconds.

In that two minutes, the youngster got a lot of work done.

He dug a body shot into Rivera’s ribs and sent him wobbling into the ropes with a left hook, punished him in the corner of the ring with frighteningly accurate one-two combinations.

He finished the fight with a jaw-cracking punch, which could be heard clearly on the broadcast.

Rivera looked in bad shape, beaten onto the floor, and left in a cowering position as the referee waved the bout off. As the ESPN commenting crew noted, it is not just Rodriguez’s predatory instincts which warrant commendation.

His footwork and the speed, power, and precision he fires off his shots combine to see him as a challenger for world titles in the near future.

Watch the highlights right here:

“I felt amazing,” Rodriguez said after the fight. “I told [head trainer] Robert [Garcia] in the locker room, ‘This is the best I’ve ever felt.’ I think I showed that today.”

With the win, Rodriguez advanced his record to 12 wins (eight knockouts), unbeaten.

