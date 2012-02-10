WATCH: Jeremy Lin Tells You How To Get In To Harvard In Five Simple Steps

One of the reasons we love Jeremy Lin is that he is the ultimate underdog. And part of that includes not receiving any Division I basketball scholarship offers, which led him to attend Harvard, not exactly a stepping-stone to the NBA.



And while at Harvard, Lin starred in a funny video explaining how he got into Harvard despite being rejected by Stanford.

Here is the video…



